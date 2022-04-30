Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Raiders Draft Zamir White With 122nd Overall Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia running back Zamir White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

To kick off its most active day in the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas picked Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday.

The Raiders attained the pick after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

White posted 2,043 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in his four years with the Bulldogs.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound RB redshirted his freshman year at Georgia. He would return the following season to play in 13 of the Bulldogs' 14 contests, recording 408 rushing yards on 78 carries.

White's "breakout game" came in his first collegiate start in the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor. The RB posted 92 rushing yards on 18 carries. 

The prospect carried this momentum into the 2020 season when he started in all 10 games, leading the team in rushing with 779 yards on 144 carries and 11 touchdowns. White had a career game against Kentucky that season when he rushed for 136 yards on 26 carries. It was the first 100-yard performance of his collegiate career.

White would lead Georgia in rushing once again this past season en route to the Bulldogs' national title. He started in 12 out of 15 games, registering 856 rushing yards on 160 carries with an average of 5.3 yards per attempt.

White ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, just 0.03 seconds short of the fastest time for his position. He also recorded a 33.5-inch vertical.

The RB is a hard-nosed runner and can be used effectively in short-yardage situations. White lacks the ability to accelerate at the level that a professional RB is expected to, but the addition of an experienced RBs coach in Kennedy Polamalu could very well change that.

This pick might not hold as much of an impact at first, but with Las Vegas passing on RB Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, White's role with the team could become very crucial down the line.

The 22-year-old will bring valuable championship experience to Sin City.

White was the 10th Bulldog to be selected in this year's draft, which set an official school-record.

