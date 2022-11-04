Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Has 'Total Confidence' in Josh McDaniels

Coming off a postseason appearance and an off-season of high-quality roster additions, the expectations were as high as ever for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into this season.

A 2-5 start and the team's worst offensive performance in years on Sunday has caused frustration to brew within Raider Nation.

An easy target to point fingers at would be the team's first-year head coach, Josh McDaniels, but the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator has the full support of Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler.

"I've been really impressed with Josh," Ziegler said in press conference Wednesday. "Especially, I would say, when you're 2-5, you really get tested. Your leadership really gets tested. Your approach really gets tested, and I've just been really impressed with how Josh has handled that. His consistency with the team, his messaging with the team, his attitude. He continues to teach. I see players continue to improve under not only Josh's watch, but the rest of the coaching staff's watch. I think the game management has been good. And I think he's had a good plan every week. We have to execute the plan. And I think that's been something that the team would tell you that we haven't been very consistent on.

"We haven't had 11 guys execute consistently enough on a play in and play out basis. And when you're playing good teams, you have to do that more consistently than not. And this past week, we didn't do a good enough job of that. But I think Josh has done a great job, and I have total confidence in him and his ability to lead this team going forward. The belief in him as an offensive coordinator and a belief in him as a teacher. And I think the one thing, again, I'll mention because I think it's really important is, I’ve seen a lot of players improve here under him and his coaches’ watch. And again, the results are the results, we're 2-5. So none of us have done a good enough job, myself included. We're going to continue to put pressure on ourselves to get those results, and again we'll see where it's all at when we get to the end of the season."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.