Packers Davante Adams Could Come to Raiders During Offseason

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's college teammate, Davante Adams, could come to sin city during the offseason.

For a while, the potential of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams coming to sin city has been circling around.

As Adams enters free agency, it appears the possibility of him leaving the Packers could become a reality.

Adams has been connected to potentially coming to Las Vegas as he has a close relationship with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

They both played at Freson State together and remain close friends.

Carr has even said he planned to recruit Adams as soon as he hit free agency.

Adams may come to the Raiders (or join another team) due to a tight cap space availability for the Packers this offseason.

While most franchises would use a franchise tag to keep a player like Adams, the Packers haven’t used one since 2010.

“It’s not something we like to do,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “We’d certainly not like to do that if we don’t have to. We’d sort of like to come up with a long-term deal that works for both sides. But that’s hypothetical and a lot of things have to happen before we get to that point.”

“There’s a lot of things to be determined here.”

Adams may be in a Silver and Black uniform by the start of next season.

