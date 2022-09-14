Las Vegas Raiders G Dylan Parham Ranked Highest Offensive Rookie in Week One

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie guard Dylan Parham stood out in the trenches and while it wasn't enough to win the game on Sunday, he showed some promising plays in his game.

The Raiders third-rounder should be in consideration to lock up a spot in the offensive line after a stellar performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a recent article by Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about the highest-graded rookies from week one and Parham was graded the highest offensive rookie and third-highest overall with an overall grade of 82.3.

“Parham somehow wasn’t even the starter heading into Week 1 and finished as the Raiders' highest-graded offensive lineman. Something tells me he’ll be the starter going forward. He filled in for Lester Cotton at right guard and didn’t allow a single pressure on 26 pass-blocking snaps,” said Renner.

Parham played a total of 35 snaps, 26 pass blocks and 9 run blocks in the Raiders season opener, and did not allow a single pressure, hurry, quarterback hit nor a single sack while manning up at right guard.

The Raiders coaching staff rotated seven different offensive lineman on Sunday, and it wasn’t by mistake.

"I think they all played competitively; I really do. Like I said, we're not searching for anything. We're playing the guys that deserve to play. There are seven guys that played yesterday because they earned the opportunity with their performance throughout the course of the preseason and in training camp, and they've done it through thousands of reps,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

Parham’s opportunity to play last Sunday was awarded for the hard work he has put in since the start of mini camp.

With injuries starting to pile up, the Raiders may rotate Parham around the offensive line during week two against the Arizona Cardinals.

