Guard Gabe Jackson Traded to Seahawks for 2021 Draft Pick

Guard Gabe Jackson is being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

The 29-year-old guard has been part of a major overhaul of the offensive line for the Raiders, partly due to the decreased salary cap.

Last season Jackson started in all 16 games for the Silver and black. During his seven-year career with the Raiders, he started in 99 of 100 games.

Jackson played left guard for the first seasons with the Raiders before switching sides to right guard.

Jackson will replace veteran guard Mike Iupati, who retired earlier this season.

He is expected to start in Seattle as left guard unless they move Damien Lewis from right to left guard, allowing Jackson to maintain the same position he played for the past five seasons.

The Raiders are losing one big man on the front line as Jackson did not allow a single sack in 2020. In four of the seven seasons Jackson has played in, he finished in the top 10 in the NFL for the fewest sacks allowed.

As I’ve already said plenty of times during the offseason, who will the Raiders replace Jackson with?

