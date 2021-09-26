John Simpson Needs to Step Up for Raiders

The key to an effective Raiders offense lies in John Simpson's performance on the field.

With Las Vegas Raiders Richie Incognito officially placed on the Reserve/Injured list, the Silver and Black’s go-to guard will now be second string John Simpson.

Simpson has already had to fill in for Incognito due to his injuries early this season. While nothing new, his position will be an obvious weak spot opposing defenses will try to exploit to get to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

While this can be adjusted with the support of a tight end or running back to add an extra man to the offensive line, it’ll be important as just as if not more important for Simpson to be always on his A-game today.

The key to winning today’s matchup? It’ll genuinely come down to how Simpson works on the field.

Can he continue to be the temporary replacement the Silver and Black needs while Incognito recovers from injury? Or will the opponents be able to use the weak point of the Silver and Black to their advantage?

It’s clear, the Raiders, the Dolphins and any upcoming opponents are keeping an eye on the guard situation.

If Simpson steps up, there’s a good chance the Raiders can have another effective day on offense.

