Raiders Guard Richie Incognito: "I'm Just Still Hungry”

Raiders guard Richie Incognito is ready to take the Raiders to the playoffs by expressing a very important message to his young teammates.

Just because he’s 38, doesn’t mean he’s going anywhere.

Veteran guard Richie Incognito of the Las Vegas Raiders is hungry as ever.

Incognito talked about how early in his career, his low Madden ranking was one of his motivational tools for him.

"I remember the years when I was playing in St. Louis, and they had me at like a 67 or a 73," Incognito said via Raiders.com. "Everyone grew up playing Madden and to actually be a part of the game and ranked that high is awesome."

Now, Incognito is ranked 89 for this year’s edition of Madden.

In general, Incognito is staying hungry on the field on striving to be a better version of himself every day.

"I'm just still hungry," Incognito said. "I love the game. I love getting better. I love being in Training Camp and just getting challenged every day with the hard practices, the hot practices. ... I still love the grind and it comes from my passion for the game."

While Incognito missed several games last season due to a foot injury, his hunger comes from the strive to return to the playoffs.

"I was fighting to come back and play last year and the mindset after the surgery was, 'OK, it's not bad. Come back, kick a--, be back with the boys and go out on my own terms,'" Incognito said to the media on Monday.

"I've been here since 2019 and we've had two hot starts in '19 and '20. I think it's time for us to just to put this all together and really make a deep run into December and January and ultimately get us into the playoffs."

In order for that to happen, Incognito sends a clear message to the young players coming up to the NFL.

"You've got to be hungry, every day,” Incognito said. “You've got to grind. You've got to really want this with every ounce of your body and put everything you have into this.”

