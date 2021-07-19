Raiders Guard Richie Incognito Named 18th Best Guard in NFL

Despite suffering injuries, Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito was named the 18th best guard in the league entering the 2021 season.

Despite suffering injuries, Raiders guard Richie Incognito is still considered one of the top offensive guards in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus released their 32 best offensive guard list entering the 2021 NFL Season. Incognito made the rankings and is listed as the No. 18 best offensive guards currently in the NFL.

“Getting on in years but still an impressive player, Richie Incognito started last season at the same high standard he has maintained for years before injury put him out for the year,” PFF said.

“The veteran has three consecutive seasons of 80.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades (albeit separated by his one-year sabbatical) and was on pace for another after one game of action.”

“The question for Incognito is whether age has caught up with him in terms of durability, even if it isn’t slowing his play.”

With a year where the offensive line was quite literally changed out from the ground up, it will be more important than years past that Incognito delivers on the field.

The numbers look like they are still headed in the right direction. It’s now a matter of whether Incognito can continue executing on the field.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin