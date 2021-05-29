Sports Illustrated home
Richie Incognito Talks About His Leadership on O-Line

Veteran guard Richie Incognito talks about his important role as a leader of the Raiders' offensive line.
Author:
Publish date:

With the first week of voluntary OTAs under the Raiders’ belt, players continue to give their first thoughts as they return to football activities.

Among the new draft and free agency additions to the Silver and Black this offseason also comes the continued development of leadership within the team.

For veteran guard Richie Incognito, it’s all about continuing to effectively lead the Raiders’ offensive line.

"It's my job to keep those guys going, keep them hungry, keep them humble, and when we get out on Sunday just play as one and go out there and really get after people,” Incognito said via Raiders.com

“I think Coach Cable wants a very physical offensive line, and that's where I come in. I set the tempo every day in practice. I bring it every day and get out in the games, and I'm out there mixing it up and putting people on their head, and that energy is contagious."

In any organizational structure, leadership is a key element for success. Without an organized leader, there really isn’t any continued success.

With a revamped offensive line for the Raiders this season including 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood, it’ll be important for Incognito to keep the offensive line focused on the task ahead.

So if Raider Nation happens to see not enough effort and energy by the offensive line, not only is it a reflection of the player themselves but on Incognito’s leadership.

