Raiders Re-Sign Guard/Tackle Denzelle Good

The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed guard/tackle Denzelle Good last Wednesday.

Good signed a two-year contract worth $8.4 million with $3.2 million guaranteed.

Last season, Good appeared in 15 games with a career-high 14 starts at multiple positions. Good showed his versatility during the season as he filled in for players missing due to COVID-19 and injuries on the Raiders' offensive line.

He helped create the eighth-best total offense in the NFL, averaging 383.3 yards per game as an offensive unit. Good was part of an offensive line that only allowed 28 sacks on the season. That was good for 10th in the NFL.

Good originally joined the Raiders after the Silver and Black claimed him off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived by the Colts prior to Week 14 in the 2018 campaign.

He was originally selected in the seventh round (355th overall) by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft.

During his six-season career, he’s appeared in 61 games with 42 starts, both as a guard and tackle.

With a brand-new offensive line from scratch this season, expect Good to be a vital member of the Raiders offensive line especially due to his versatility.