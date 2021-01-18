Reports: Richard Smith and Ron Milus Joining Bradley’s Staff

Former Chargers linebackers coach Richard Smith and defensive backs coach Ron Milus are following Gus Bradley to Las Vegas.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is slowly getting his staff together.

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are adding Richard Smith as their linebackers’ coach and Ron Milus as their defensive backs coach.

Both Milus and Smith served under Bradley with the Chargers.

It’ll be a continuation of their leadership in Las Vegas.

Milus oversaw defensive backs with the Chargers such as Chris Harris Jr., Rayshawn Jenkins, Casey Hayward Jr., Derwin James Jr., and Desmond King II.

Milus’s coaching career can be traced all the way back to 2000 when he was hired as the defensive backs coach with the Broncos.

Since then, he’s made his trip around the league, most recently staying with the Chargers for seven seasons.

As for Smith, his coaching career dates all the way back to 1968 when he served as the special teams' coach for the Houston Oilers.

Currently the fifth-longest active coach in the NFL, he has six years of defensive coordinator experience with the Dolphins, Texans and Falcons.

He has won conference championships as a coach in both 2013 and 2016. Smith served as the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2016.

With veteran experience and importantly having the knowledge of a successful defense with success, Smith will add value to the Raiders as more than just a linebackers’ coach.

As I’ve said in previous looks at coaches' resumes, any coach who has experience as a head coach or defensive coordinator, such as Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, can build depth in their coaching positions far beyond what is called for by their contract.

Coaches such as Smith can help shape the Raiders into a consistent playoff-bound team.

