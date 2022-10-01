Hackett, Adams to Face Off as Opponents After Years in Green Bay

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett knows Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' ability on the field as well as anyone.

Hackett served as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021, Adams' prime years in the NFL so far.

Aside from Aaron Rodgers, Adams was Hackett's best weapon on the field.

The star wideout was selected to three-straight Pro Bowls and received two-consecutive First-Team AP All Pro honors under the former offensive coordinator.

On Sunday, the two face off after both departing from Green Bay in the offseason.

"You've just got to try to slow him down," Hackett told the media on Wednesday. He's a guy I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being, somebody that's very dear to my heart, but at the same time, we've got to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver on how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate, all over the place. He's a very smart football player. But we're going to have to do our best to contain him as much as we can."

Adams has proven thus far that a change of systems is no detriment to his game.

"It's a different system for sure, but I know they want to get him the ball. I mean why wouldn't you?" Hackett said. "He's a great player and great with the ball in his hands. He had an amazing catch in the red zone for a touchdown [last week]. Just shows how good he is even when he's contested. And like I said, it's going to be a great challenge for our defense, and they're getting up for it."

Hackett will have to plan for Adams yet again next month, and depending how long he stays at the helm in Denver, will do so a number of times over the coming years.

Through three games, Adams has posted 189 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Las Vegas takes on Denver at 1:25 PST on Sunday for its second home game of the season. The contest serves as the Broncos' first divisional matchup.

The Raiders will seek to finally add a tally to the win column.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter