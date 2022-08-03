Raiders-Jaguars Hall of Fame Game Roster Update

The Las Vegas Raiders are one day away from taking part in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The Silver and Black will kick things off with its first preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game.

While it may not come as a surprise to others, the Jaguars have decided to pull a few of their starters ahead of Thursday's game.

Jaguars new head coach Doug Pederson announced that neither Travis Etienne nor Trevor Lawrence will play in the preseason opener.

“[Lawrence] has been getting a lot of great looks here in practice and we feel like he’s in a good spot,” said Pederson on Tuesday as he gave third-string quarterback Jake Luton the start in Thursday's game.



Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard has been dealing with a groin injury since organized team activities (OTAs) in early June. He’s been held out of all team drills through eight days of training camp.

“He can’t run,” Pederson said. “He wouldn’t be able to run. You can’t put (him) in a situation where he has to move, and we just want to make sure he’s 100%. I don’t want to have any setbacks now that we’re in camp.”

Pederson added that second-year running back Travis Etienne will also miss the first preseason game.

The former 2021 first-round pick missed the entire regular season with an injury. While he has received plenty of praise during the offseason, he will miss the start of the preseason. He missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (calf), running back James Robinson (foot) and kick returner Jamal Agnew (hip) also won't suit up against the Raiders. But Pederson said some first-teamers will play.

Injuries have also stung the Raiders during the early goings of training camp.

Thursday night will be an opportunity for Raiders to get their first look at rookies Dylan Parham, Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. and perhaps make a push for more playing time during the regular season.

While none of those players are projected starters, each one is expected to serve as a key contributor to the Raiders offensive and defensive lines.

Raiders have had a handful of their starters miss practice, but none have seemed severe enough to impact the regular season.

Right tackle Alex Leatherwood was listed as the starter in the Raiders first unofficial roster release.

His return back at right tackle will be something to keep an eye on Thursday and the rest of the preseason.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews