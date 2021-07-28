Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden: We Were a "C”

To kickstart the 2021 Training Camp, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gave his analysis of the 2020 team, giving the team the grade: C.

The 2021 Training Camp is officially here.

All players and coaches reported to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday.

With that featured the first in-person press conference for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden since the end of the 2019 season.

Effectively, it was Gruden’s first in-person press conference in Las Vegas.

While there was plenty said which we will decipher in the upcoming days, it starts at where the team ended last year.

Gruden gave his own evaluation of the 2020 team.

"Well we're a 'C',” Gruden said during the press conference. “We were 8-8.”

“That's the best of the worst, the worst of the best. We had some good moments. We proved we can compete in the AFC West. We were a couple plays away from being really good in the AFC West. And we proved we can compete on the road."

Simply put, it wasn’t the best nor the worst season for the Raiders. There’s potential and this year’s the season to start fully utilizing that potential.

The return of fans to Las Vegas will make this season the “second inaugural season” for the Raiders.

The combination of new pickups during the off-season and the return or moreover introduction of fans to Allegiant Stadium for the first time should fire up the team.

In the coming days, I’ll break down everything Gruden said during Tuesday's press conference.

