Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden: We Were a "C”

To kickstart the 2021 Training Camp, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gave his analysis of the 2020 team, giving the team the grade: C.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 Training Camp is officially here.

All players and coaches reported to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday.

With that featured the first in-person press conference for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden since the end of the 2019 season.

Effectively, it was Gruden’s first in-person press conference in Las Vegas.

While there was plenty said which we will decipher in the upcoming days, it starts at where the team ended last year.

Gruden gave his own evaluation of the 2020 team.

"Well we're a 'C',” Gruden said during the press conference. “We were 8-8.”

“That's the best of the worst, the worst of the best. We had some good moments. We proved we can compete in the AFC West. We were a couple plays away from being really good in the AFC West. And we proved we can compete on the road."

Simply put, it wasn’t the best nor the worst season for the Raiders. There’s potential and this year’s the season to start fully utilizing that potential.

The return of fans to Las Vegas will make this season the “second inaugural season” for the Raiders.

The combination of new pickups during the off-season and the return or moreover introduction of fans to Allegiant Stadium for the first time should fire up the team.

In the coming days, I’ll break down everything Gruden said during Tuesday's press conference.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_15366845_168390101_lowres (10)
News

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden: We Were a "C”

Michael Clemens | Las Vegas Raiders
The Black Hole+

Training Camp Report: Day One

Gus Bradley 33
News

Value of Gus Bradley

USATSI_15517356_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Opposing DTs No. 1: Chris Jones

USATSI_11503896_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Free Agent Punter Corliss Waitman

img_2020_11_26_09_47_04
The Black Hole+

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Las Vegas Raiders

NBA LOGO 1
The Black Hole+

Head Coach Sees NBA Franchise Coming to Las Vegas

USATSI_13610046_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Place Divine Deablo and Isaiah Johnson on PUP List