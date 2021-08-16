Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Impressed by WR Zay Jones

Wide receiver Zay Jones impressed head coach Jon Gruden during the preseason Week 1 game, saying that, "His ceiling is untapped."

Not only is preseason a time to fight for a roster spot but it’s also a time to fight for more playing time.

It’s an opportunity to show one’s improvement during the offseason.

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones did just that in the first preseason game since 2019.

"I would say his ceiling is untapped,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after the game.

“He's taking advantage of these opportunities. ... He made a couple great catches, a couple really good blocks.”

“He's got great energy, there is something about being around him when you just feel younger, I feel healthier, I feel better about myself.”

“This guy is a hell of a kid, and I'm rooting for him, I'm really happy for him because nobody has work harder than him."

As of the Raiders' first unofficial depth chart released on Aug. 9, Jones is noted as the second-string wide receiver behind second-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

But as many who have been around the NFL know, there’s a lot that can change from now until Week 1 and even during the season.

The fact of the matter is, Jones is doing the right things on the field and in practice right now as he’s impressing his head coach.

It’ll be interesting to see what string Jones will be playing come Week 1.

