Jon Gruden: Hobbs “Doesn't Make the Same Mistake Twice”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has confidence in his rookie cornerback saying that he, "Doesn't make the same mistake twice."

Among the new additions to the Raiders squad, this offseason is the 2021 fifth-round pick, cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Coming from Illinois and coached under Lovie Smith, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is excited about what Hobbs can do for the Silver and Black.

"You can tell he has quite a pedigree – coached by Lovie Smith,” Gruden said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“If you know Lovie, he's a great coach, a great defensive coach for sure. Nate is very professional for a young man.”

“Very poised, lot of knowledge and doesn't make the same mistake twice. He has good quickness, has pretty good coverage skills and I think he has versatility to play inside or out."

Hobbs's college career includes earning All-Big Ten honor mention from the media during his junior season and being selected in the Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten Third Team selection prior to his senior campaign.

In 39 career games, Hobbs had 34 starts for the Fighting Illini including 168 tackles (110 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 18 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

As for his former head coach Lovie Smith, he was fired after owning a disappointing 17-39 record in Illinois after five seasons.

Smith will be rejoining the NFL this season as the new defensive coordinator for David Culley’s staff in Houston.

As for Hobbs, he has his new head coach behind his back.

