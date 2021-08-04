Sports Illustrated home
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden: “You Got to Go All Out”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says like every year, it's all about leaving it all on the field.
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s message is plain and simple.

You got to have the mentality to win the game.

With the first day of pads on Tuesday, the energy was hype in Henderson. As for Gruden, he was focused on the mentality of his team.

"Same message as last year and every year,” Gruden told the media on Tuesday. “You got to go all out.”

It’s simple and something a lot of us have been told throughout our lives. It’s an all-or-nothing concept.

It’s the same even in the NFL. It’s back to the basics.

“I'm not going to get too deep and philosophical after the first day of pads, but we all got to be on the same page,” Gruden said. “We've got a great group of guys.”

With that said, Gruden is confident this year's team has the potential to find success on the field. As they say, it’s all about the mentality.

“The energy level is extreme, and we've got good veteran leadership on this team,” Gruden said. “I like the culture here better than any of the teams I've had in a long time or been a part of."

Culture is something that is important. Players must like to come to work. Players must like to practice and play with their team.

A positive culture usually equals a positive effect on the team’s performance on the field.

