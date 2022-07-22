Raiders Coaching Staff: Head Coach Josh McDaniels

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We finish the series previewing the man who leads everyone, head coach Josh McDaniels.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Obviously, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven have taken plenty of time to talk about head coach Josh McDaniels.

Let’s take a quick look at McDaniels coaching career.

Entering his 22nd season in the NFL, his head coach position with the Raiders marks his second time serving as a head coach. He previously served as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010. He owned a record of 11-17, getting fired in his second season leading the Broncos after 12 games.

He’s spent the majority of his coaching career, 18 years to be exact, with the New England Patriots. 13 of those saw him as the offensive coordinator.

McDaniels also spent a single season as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011.

His Patriots resume is absolutely ridiculous. In 13 seasons, McDaniels guided the offense to top-10 finishes eight times including the top of the NFL in 2007, 2012 and 2017. The offense scored 400-plus points in 11 seasons and booked 10-or-more wins for 12 seasons.

McDaniels won six Super Bowl championships, 14 division titles and eight conference crowns with the Patriots.

The new leader of the Silver and Black made things clear the first thing he wanted to do in Las Vegas earlier in the offseason was when he addressed the media at the annual NFL owners' meeting.

"We're going to create our own culture and the culture is going to be determined by the players, the people in the building, the standard that Mr. Davis has set and the accountability that we all have to it," McDaniels said. "We're excited to work on that. It's a process, but we got a lot of great people in the building, starting with the people that were there long before I got there. I'm really excited to join in that culture, and then try to further it as we go."

