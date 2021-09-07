Break-Out Candidate: Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs is now firmly in place as the team's no.1 wide receiver

We've gone over a number of players on the Las Vegas Raiders who are in a position to have bounce-back seasons in 2021.

With the season now only a week away, it's time to look at Las Vegas Raiders who could potentially break out this year.

As the first wide receiver took in last year's NFL Draft, the expectations started out pretty high for Henry Ruggs III.

His speed has been well documented, and coming in was thought to be the player that could unlock new gear in the Raiders offense.

Ruggs showed that potential ability last season, but it wasn't able to come consistently, as he struggled through injuries.

Standout performances like in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs showed off Ruggs' game-breaking ability. He had two catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, including one that was for 72 yards.

He also was never able to have more than three catches in a game last season, but that shouldn't be the case in 2021.

Ruggs enters this upcoming season as the Raiders unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after the departure of Nelson Agholor this offseason.

Especially after the team cut veteran John Brown, it became evident the team is confident having Ruggs now play that role.

That should provide ample opportunity for Ruggs to put up the kind of numbers one would expect from a top wideout.

Ruggs has the skill set to be the ideal complement to tight-end Darren Waller, making defenses respect the deep part of the field.

For a Raiders offense that was ranked in the top-10 in scoring last year, it only figures to raise their ceiling even more.

