Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs will have something to prove after an understandably  lackluster rookie season
The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

After previewing the Raiders' top options at running back, we now move to wide receiver, starting with last year's first-round pick, Henry Ruggs III

Equipped with sub 4.3 speed and coming from an acclaimed program at Alabama, Ruggs looked the part of a talented deep threat.

He showed that ability in flashes last season, but injuries and inconsistency led to an overall disappointing rookie campaign. 

In 13 games, Ruggs finished with 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per catch. 

However, he won't have the luxury of going through rookie growing pains in 2021.

Last year's leading receiver Nelson Agholor is gone, and while the Raiders did bring in speedster John Brown, it's Ruggs who the eyes of fans will be on.

After how his rookie contemporaries like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and his former teammate Jerry Jeudy performed last season, expectations will be high for Ruggs to make a jump to their level of production. 

He has the talent to do so, and the Raiders will need someone to step up into that bonafide No. 1 wide receiver role. 

If Ruggs can do that, his place on top of the Raiders receiver depth chart should be secure for years to come. 

