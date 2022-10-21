X-Factors for Raiders vs. Texans

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans find themselves in desperate situations on Sunday in a battle of one-win teams.

For the Raiders, it offers the chance to start getting their season back on track, and there are multiple players who could make a big difference for either team as x-factors.

Nate Hobbs

Yes, cornerback Nate Hobbs won't be playing Sunday after going on injured reserve with a broken hand, but that could end up having a big reverberation throughout the Raiders entire defense.

Hobbs has proven to be a Swiss-army knife of a defensive back early in his career, being able to line up outside or inn the slot, and having the physicality to play around the line of scrimmage.

He's a player the Raiders can ill-afford to lose, and it will be a big watching point going forward to see if there's a drop-off in play without him.

Dameon Pierce

Pierce may not seem like an x-factor due to his recent strong stretch of play, but he's the one real problem the Texans have on offense.

If the Raiders defense can limit him in any way, then the Texans offense might not be able to move the ball at all.

It wold give the Raiders a big advantage in a matchup at home that they need to win in order for them to have any chance at rebounding after a bad opening stretch of the season.

It won't be easy, as Pierce has easily outplayed his fourth-round NFL draft slot from earlier this year.

Averaging 4.8 yards per carry, Pierce has earned that respect, and that's why the Raiders can't afford to treat him any less.

