Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders were on the practice field without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has been added as a non-participant on Thursday’s injury report.

As the Raiders continue to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, the offense is now down two offensive starters during practice.

The injury report update listed no other changes from its initial report.

Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) remained a non-participant for the second-day in a row.

While linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), tight end Foster Moreau (knee) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel) continued to practice in limited roles.

Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett and wide receiver DJ Turner have been designated to return from the injured/reserve list and were back with the team.

“I mean, close to any moment now. I got day one, I felt very good out there. So it could be any time now,” said Averett after Thursday’s practice.

It comes at a good time as cornerback Nate Hobbs was sent to IR earlier this week with a broken hand.

“We lost a guy and next man up. I’m available, and he’s going to be available after four or five weeks. We kind of had a similar injury, so you know how that goes. After that, it felt good to be out there,” added Averett.

As for the Texans, four players of its non-participants returned to practice as full participants: defensive lineman Maliek Collins (knee), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (NIR-rest), defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (hip).

Wide receiver Nico Collins (Achilles/Wrist) and tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) were upgraded to full participants after being limited in practice Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard was added to the injury report, joining offensive lineman Austin Deculus (ankle) as the only two in limited roles.

We’ll continue to keep you up to date with the team's injuries and before Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

