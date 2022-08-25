Skip to main content

How to Watch Preseason Week 3: Raiders vs. Patriots

Raiders host the Patriots for the final preseason game.
The 2022 preseason finishes this weekend as the Las Vegas Raiders host the New England Patriots.

It’s a reunion of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. McDaniels was the longtime offensive coordinator for Belichick.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: FOX5 Las Vegas

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 PM PDT / 8:15 PM EDT

FOX5 Las Vegas will be locally producing tomorrow’s preseason matchup. You can catch Friday’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In the booth will be Beth Mowins on Play-by-Play with Matt Millen and Rich Gannon as Color Commentators.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Friday’s preseason game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio stations for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the third season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Friday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

