How to Watch Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Raiders travel to the Titans for their Week 3 matchup.
The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the road this week, trying to find their first win this season against the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: FOX

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Kick-Off: 10:00 AM PDT / 1:00 PM EDT

FOX is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tomorrow’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio stations for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the third season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Sunday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

