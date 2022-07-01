Raiders' Opponents Ranked: TEs, No. 3

We look at ranking the top-five opposing tight ends the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tight end is a position that isn't as deep as others that the Raiders will contend with this season, but still, there are multiple players to keep your eyes on.

Hunter Henry is a name that should be very familiar to Raiders fans after being with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2016 to 2020.

They didn't have to see Henry last year after he signed as a free agent with the New England Patriots.

Henry was then able to serve as one of the more reliable targets for rookie quarterback Mac Jones as the Patriots returned to the postseason.

There's been a question for a while, though, if Henry's career production has actually been disappointing as to what was considered to be his potential originally.

This isn't to say he's been bad, as Henry has had 50 or more catches and 600 or more yards each of the last three seasons.

Henry has the size at 6-5, 250 pounds to be a major red-zone weapon, as evidenced by his career-high nine touchdown passes last season.

Health issues have often got in the way of Henry being able to put up more prolific numbers.

2021 was the first time he was able to play a full season, having missed multiple games in three of the four years before 2021 and losing all of the 2018 season due to injury.

What likely helped this season, was Henry likely shared more of the load at tight end with Jonnu Smith, who also came to the Patriots as a free agent last offseason.

Comparing the duos' production, it's clear that Henry has the edge when it comes to his role in the passing game.

He's produced against the Raiders before, having four touchdowns in seven career games against the silver and black.

He should remain one of Jones's go-to targets as he continues to develop and will test the Raiders' ability to defend in the red zone.

