Raiders, Renfrow Agree to Two-Year, $32 Million Extension

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow's impressive 2021 campaign has -- quite literally -- paid off.

According to a Friday report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Las Vegas will be signing Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old receiver was a vital part of the team's push toward the playoffs in the latter half of last season.

Renfrow led the Silver and Black in total receiving yards with 1,038 after making just nine starts. He also posted 103 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns.

The Pro-Bowl receiver's extension follows defensive end Maxx Crosby and quarterback Derek Carr's contract extensions this off-season. Many believe tight end Darren Waller will be next.

Renfrow has been a consistent contributor in the slot since being drafted by the Raiders in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He registered 605 yards on 49 receptions in his rookie season while recording 12.3 yards per reception. He came right back in the 2020 season to once again tally 600-plus receiving yards.

Renfrow's production last season hit its pinnacle when he attained 100-plus receiving yards in three-straight games from Week 12 to Week 14. He would yet again prove to be instrumental when he recorded 76 yards on seven receptions in the team's crucial Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, followed by his two-touchdown performance in the Raiders' postseason-sealing victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, Renfrow will be paired with arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, Davante Adams. He will also be playing under a new head coach, Josh McDaniels, who is known to allow slot receivers to excel in his system.

General manager Dave Ziegler and the rest of the Raiders front office continue to cross off task after task on the off-season to-do list, and Renfrow's extension has been one that has been due for a while.

Between Renfrow, Adams, and Waller, opposing defenses will have their hands full this season when they attempt to hold off Las Vegas' passing game.

Expect Renfrow's new contract to instill a sense of motivation in his game as he now transitions from an up-and-coming receiver to one of the league's most prominent weapons in the slot.

