Raiders Season Review: Hunter Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders third-year wideout Hunter Renfrow took a giant leap in 2021 in becoming the top receiver.

When wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was taken in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, expectations were likely modest at best.

While he had had a productive career in college at Clemson, it wasn't thought he would be an exciting pro, but oh how wrong those thoughts were.

Renfrow went through a massive breakthrough in 2021, going from a reliable slot receiver and third-down weapon to the Raiders' go-to option and one of the best route runners in the NFL.

It was needed, as after the team released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, there was a hole at the top of the Raiders receiving depth chart that needed to be filled.

Renfrow was able to do that and more, finishing with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

He became only the third Raider player ever to have 100 or more receptions in a season, joining teammate Darren Waller and Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown.

In big moments, there was no doubt on who quarterback Derek Carr was going to go with the football.

Renfrow's reception total was top-10 in the league, and his pristine ability to shake defenders on routes made national highlight reels and led to a ton of yards after the catch.

Perhaps most impressive was his consistency, as Renfrow finished with an 80.5 percent catch rate.

Renfrow only had three drops all season on 128 targets, a big reason why Raiders quarterbacks had a 120.6 rating when looking his way.

As a late-round pick, Renfrow has already given the Raiders incredible value and projects to do so going forward.

