Las Vegas Raiders' best college careers

With college football kicking off this season, let’s take a look at some of the Raiders’ most standout college years.

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Las Vegas’ first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft won the 2020 Outland Trophy as college football’s best lineman. As the league’s most dominant tackle, Leatherwood most recently helped lead the Crimson Tide to a College Football National Championship victory in 2021. He also contributed to the team’s title in 2018 as a freshman.

Derek Carr, Fresno State

The Raiders veteran QB was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. In his second season as QB1, he won the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year. In 2013, he was awarded the CFPA Elite QB Award.

Marcus Mariota, Oregon

Mariota had the best college career of any current Raider, having won the Heisman Trophy for the 2014 season. That season, he led Oregon to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the CFB national championship game.

Josh Jacobs, Alabama

It took a season for Jacobs to enter the spotlight at Alabama, but when he did, he put the league on notice. He won a CFB national title with the Crimson Tide in 2018, but contributed with only three carries. Jacobs’ impact was felt the following season, though, as he was honored as the MVP of the 2018 SEC championship game.

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

The former Clemson Tiger was also a two-time CFB national championship winner. In the 2016 CFB national championship game, he scored two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman, en route to a loss to Alabama. In the following season, he scored the game-winning touchdown against the Crimson Tide in the 2017 CFB national championship game.

Renfrow was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy in 2018 as college football’s best player to enter the league as a walk-on.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin