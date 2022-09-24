Raiders Will Need New 3rd Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders attempt to avoid going 0-3 against the Tennessee Titans, they'll have to do so without one of their best players.

That would be wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is out after not practicing all week due to a concussion.

It puts tight end Darren Waller as the indisputable No.2 option for quarterback Derek Carr, and opens the door for a new No.3 receiver to emerge.

First-year Raider Mack Hollins could be the favorite for that role after leading the Raiders in receiving yards in their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In the Raiders first two games, he's been on the field for 87 percent of the Raiders offensive snaps.

He's already had a consistent role in the Raiders offense, and he could be the one that receives the bulk of looks Renfrow usually would.

A slight dark-horse candidate for the role could be running back Brandon Bolden, who's slated to return after missing the loss to the Cardinals.

He had two receptions and a touchdown in the Raiders first game, and with Raiders head coach as his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots last year, Bolden had a career-high 41 catches.

He could even be slated to start with the status of lead back Josh Jacobs uncertain, being designated as questionable after not practicing all week with an illness.

If Jacobs can't play, Bolden should serve as the reliable veteran presence to handle the majority of the starting snaps.

After them, it starts to get more thin on realistic players that would be convincing as the Raiders third option.

Backup tight end Foster Moreau can be a threat down the seam, but doesn't play enough to guarantee consistent targets.

Maybe kick returner and running back Ameer Abdullah will assume a bigger role, considering he's already been used as a pass-down specialist.

Or, it could be receiver Keelan Cole, who was called up from the Raiders practice squad earlier this season.

He's the one candidate who has experience as a leading receiver, and having that kind of depth on your team can be a valued luxury during the season.

