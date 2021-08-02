Raiders Opposing LBs No. 1: Darius Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonardis in the conversation as being perhaps the best linebacker in the NFL, and a force against the Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

In finishing looking at the best linebackers the Raiders will see on their schedule, at No. 1 is someone they're well familiar with from last season.

That would be the Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonard, who in the Colts win over the Raiders last season made 11 total tackles.

For the former second-round pick, it was just another day at the office in what's been a strong first three years in his career.

Part of the 2018 draft class that included guard Quentin Nelson that's fueled the Colts' success in recent years, Leonard established himself as one of the best in the league right away.

He was the 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, leading the league in total tackles with 163, having 12 for losses, along with seven sacks, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Leonard has been either an All-Pro or a Pro Bowler in every season and hasn't had fewer than 120 tackles in one year.

He's also ranked in the top-10 for Pro Football Focus's linebacker rankings each of the last three seasons as well.

Quite simply, there are few in the position that can fill up the stat sheet quite like Leonard.

It shouldn't be a surprise then that the Colts rewarded Leonard this offseason with a four-year extension worth more than $19 million a year.

Leonard should be one of the best in the league for the foreseeable future, and that simply means the Raiders fill have to game-plan just that much better when they face the Colts this season.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin