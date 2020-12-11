Impact Players for Raiders on Sunday vs. Colts

These are the players who could be the biggest key to a win on Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to reinforce their playoff hopes when they take on another playoff contender, the Indianapolis Colts.

Going up against a team with eight wins, it’ll take the Raiders to be at their best, and these players will be the biggest key to that.

Josh Jacobs

The return of the Raiders' starter will be paramount to the Raiders' success on offense.

The Colts have the seventh-best run defense in the league, and they need Jacobs in order to have a chance.

Devontae Booker wasn’t able to keep his efficiency as the lead back last week against the New York Jets. Considering how poor their defense is, it wouldn’t portend well for the Raiders against the Colts.

It’s no guarantee that Jacobs would be more efficient himself, but his presence would make the Colts have to account for him and honor the run so Derek Carr won’t have defenders breathing down his neck all game.

Nick Kwiatkoski

Arguably the best defender on the Raiders defense this season, Kwiatkoski has been able to fill the role that was likely meant for Cory Littleton as the Raiders best coverage linebacker.

Allowing under a 55 percent completion rate for an average rating of 73.6 when targeted, the former Chicago Bear is the Raiders' best option when it comes to middle field coverage.

Kwiatkoski will have his work cut out for him in this game with having to deal with dual-threat back Nyheim Hines.

Hines leads the Colts in receptions with 47 and has 20 catches in his last four games out of the backfield.

The Raiders, of course, will have to worry about the Colts other weapons like T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr., but Hines has become a safety valve for Philip Rivers in recent weeks.

Considering his strong play so far, it likely will be up to Kwiatkoski to keep him in check.

