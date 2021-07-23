Raiders Opposing OLs No. 2: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have arguably the best offensive line in the league, something the Las Vegas Raiders are well aware of.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

After examining all of the major skill players the Raiders defense will see this season, it's time to move to the big boys on the offensive line.

When it comes to a team that has represented the standard for offensive line play over the last few years in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts come pretty close.

It's been that way ever since they selected guard Quenton Nelson sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

That's how good Nelson has been so far in his three-year career, making both the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in every season.

He's also been a top-three rated guard by Pro Football Focus in every season as well, making the opinion pretty unanimous that he's one of the very best.

Nelson is not the only quality lineman the Colts have. Both center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith have become dependable starters.

Kelly has ranked as a top-10 center two of the last three seasons, and Smith has ranked at 16th or better among tackles each of the last two years.

Guard Mark Glowinski has been an above-average starter two of the last three seasons as well.

The one-question mark comes at left tackle after the retirement of longtime starter Anthony Castonzo.

The Colts signed the Kansas City Chiefs' former left tackle Eric Fisher this offseason, but he's coming off an Achilles surgery and may not be ready for the start of the season.

If he's able to come back and replicate the highest-rated season that he had in 2020, according to PFF, the Colts might not have one real weak spot on their O-line.

