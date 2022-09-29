Raiders Injury Report and Depth Chart Entering Week 4

As the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL enter Week 4, it’s time to break down this week’s injury report.

On Wednesday, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Nate Hobbs did not participate due to concussions. Tight end Foster Moreau did not participate during Wednesday practice as well due to his knee injury.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman returned to practice in a limited role, recovering from an ankle injury. He hasn’t attended practice since Week 1. In addition, tackle Kolton Miller with an ankle injury, safety Tre’von Moehrig with a hip injury, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols with a shoulder injury and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were all limited in practice on Wednesday.

As for other updates, both defensive tackle Neil Farrell, who suffered a shoulder injury and center Andre James, who suffered a concussion, was fully participating during Wednesday practice.

For depth chart purposes, wide receiver Keelan Cole would be the second string that steps up into the slot receiver position. However, wide receiver Mack Hollins could easily step in to start as slot receiver as well.

Meanwhile, cornerback Amik Robertson would start if Hobbs does not recover by game time.

As for Moreau, as he is already second string behind tight end Darren Waller, effectively Jesper Horstead becomes the second string.

Those would be the major changes in the depth chart at the moment.

We’ll see how the roster works out for Week 4 come Sunday.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1