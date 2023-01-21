Raider Rookie Evaluations: Isaiah Pola-Mao

Las Vegas Raiders undrafted free agent Isaiah Pola-Mao made the most of his opportunities with the Silver and Black this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders may have been limited in their choices for draft picks in 2022 after trading away their first- and second-round picks, but they were able to find a couple diamonds in the rough to make up for it.

While Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao wasn't quite the surprise that fellow undrafted free agent Luke Masterson was, the USC product did show glimpses of what he could bring as a constant on the Raiders' defense.

Pola-Mao was on and off the Las Vegas' active roster throughout the course of the season and had even been waived in late September nearly a month after making the final 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

He was signed back to the practice squad just a couple days later before being brought up to the active roster in November after safety Johnathan Abram had been cut.

Pola-Mao was only able to earn special teams snaps in Weeks 2, 3, and 10 before making his defensive debut in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.

The rookie finished with four combined tackles in just eight defensive plays.

Two weeks later, Pola-Mao saw 13 defensive snaps, making five combined tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The following week against the Los Angeles Rams, Pola-Mao took part in a season-high 21 plays on defense and ended up with four combined tackles.

In total, the safety finished with 20 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack in the 11 games he played in his rookie campaign.

Pola-Mao showed that he belongs in this league. Perhaps he sees more action for the Silver and Black next season.

Pola-Mao has another special tie to the Raiders, as he is a great nephew of Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu.

