Raiders Prepare For One of League's Best CBs, Jalen Ramsey

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has quite the challenge this week as it lines up against one of the league's best cornerbacks in Los Angeles Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey is not only a threat one-on-one, but his presence is felt all over the field, as he's capable of playing multiple defensive positions.

"Jalen's not just one of the best corners, one of the best football players in the NFL," said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in his press conference on Tuesday. "He literally lines up -- I've seen him line up at linebacker, I've seen him line up at the Sam spot, the Mike spot, I've seen him line up in safety spots and the star spot, the outside corner, left and right. I mean, the versatility that he has, not just as a DB but as a football player, is unbelievable. He blitzes, he covers, he plays man coverage, he plays zone coverage, he can do everything. And not just at the corner spot, I'm talking about everywhere on the field.

"I've known Jalen for years now, and we have a great respect for his game and for him. And he's someone I talked to this in past off-season and off-seasons before that. He's a guy I've always respected and admired and watched from afar. So to compete against him will be a lot of fun."

Raiders star wideout Davante Adams said his past showdowns with Ramsey have not been as exciting as anticipated. That could very well change this time around when they go head-to-head on primetime Thursday night.

"It never ends up panning out," Adams said. "We've played against each other a couple times; it never ends up panning out like the heavyweight battle everybody hypes it up to be going into the week just based off the scheme and obviously, every offense that I've been in, I've moved around a lot, which I can't do anything about, nor can he. He can only do what the defensive call is. But anytime we do get the opportunity to go one-on-one, it's something that it's a fun matchup when you got two guys that are known to go at it a little bit."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.