Raiders' Opponents Ranked: CBs, No. 1

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

They will face some of the best cornerbacks in the league as they go through this schedule, which will give their upgraded receiving corps plenty of challenges.

When people talk about the dominance of the Los Angeles Rams defense, the conversation often starts with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

What should follow right after is that Donald isn't the only Rams player who can be called the best at his position. That honor can also go to cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Since he was drafted fifth overall in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey has existed as maybe the most physically gifted corner in the NFL ever since.

Ramsey's first First-Team All-Pro season in 2017, during which he recorded a career-high four interceptions and 17 pass breakups, helped fuel the Jaguars to within one game of a Super Bowl berth.

Eventually, though, he asked to be traded, and he got his wish in 2019 when he was dealt to the Rams.

Since then, Ramsey has made two more All-Pro teams, and no corner has generated more PFF Wins Above Replacement in the last two years than he has.

Ramsey hasn't even done that while recording huge interception totals, picking off five passes in the last two seasons combined.

What he's able to do better than anyone else is switch between being on the outside and in the slot and eliminate any matchup across from him.

He's the only cornerback that's received an 80 or better PFF coverage grade playing from both the slot and on the outside since 2020.

In that same time period, Ramsey has given up an average completion percentage of 55 percent and QB rating of 70.

He's the one corner that would seemingly have a chance at matching up with Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

Adams was the one that got the better of the matchup last season, finishing with eight catches for 104 yards in the Rams loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Regardless, Ramsey is a player that the Raiders will have to be aware of at all times when they face the Rams this season.

