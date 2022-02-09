Raiders Hiring Simmons as Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

The Silver and Black are continuing to build their staff under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Their latest hire is former Carolina Panthers assistant Jason Simmons.

Simmons will serve as the defensive passing game coordinator under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Simmons previously served the last two seasons in the same role with the Panthers under Matt Rhule.

He also worked with Graham back in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers. At the time, Graham served as the linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator while Simmons served multiple role with the organization over eight years.

Prior to landing the Raiders job, Simmons interviewed with both the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys regarding their defensive coordinator positions.

Welcome to sin city coach!

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin