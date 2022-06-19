Raiders' Opponents Ranked: RBs, No. 4

We look at ranking the top-five best opposing running backs the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include facing some of the NFL's best running backs.

Yes, we're cheating a little with the No. 4 entry, but the combination of Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams for the Denver Broncos could be among the best one-two combinations in the NFL.

Gordon has proven to be a solid option over the course of his eight-year NFL career, making two Pro Bowls in the process.

He had had only one season in which he hasn't scored 10 or more touchdowns since 2016, and since he arrived in Denver, he has averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per carry.

Even with Gordon's record of production, many would pick second-year back Javonte Williams as the breakout candidate for the Broncos offense.

That's fueled by a rookie season in which, despite only starting one game, Williams had the same amount of carries as Gordon and had slightly more total yards.

Williams also showed more involvement in the passing game with 43 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns, as opposed to 28, 213, and two for Gordon.

Altogether, the duo combined for more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, leading Denver to have the 13th-ranked running attack in the NFL last season.

That was with average to below-average play at quarterback last season, and now they'll be lining up behind nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

Having that kind of caliber of a quarterback should open up so many more possibilities for Denver's offense, including in the running game.

Defenses can't afford to load the box with Wilson's ability to beat you over the top, and that should lead to more open holes for Gordon and Williams.

The biggest question with the pair might end up being if Gordon can continue to hold off Williams' ascent, or will the veteran be supplanted by Williams?

Many believe the talented NFL sophomore already has proven to be the superior back, but only time will tell if this duo becomes more of a one-man show.

