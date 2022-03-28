Raiders Season Review: LB Jayon Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders have changed up several areas of their defense this offseason, but the linebacker room hasn't seen any dramatic changes.

Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman remains, although every other spot should be up for grabs entering this season.

New free agent addition linebacker Jayon Brown certainly has the experience to be able to earn a starting role.

A former fifth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, Brown was a starter by his second season.

He then nearly put together back-to-back 100 tackle seasons, with Brown being ranked as a top-10 linebacker by Pro Football Focus in 2018.

Brown followed by being ranked in the top-20 in 2019 and 2020 but fell off slightly last season.

He appeared in only 10 games, started six, and played the fewest snaps on defense since his rookie season.

With a fresh start, though, it could lead to Brown rediscovering his previous level of play.

He's accumulated four interceptions, 28 pass breakups, and 9.5 sacks, showing the ability to be a versatile playmaker.

Brown's coverage has lacked in the last two seasons, giving up quarterback ratings of 94.5 and above after holding quarterbacks to a 77.7 or less rating in 2018 and 2019.

Brown being able to correct that will be important, as the Raiders need to get more reliable coverage across the middle of their defense.

Combined with re-unlocking his pass rush ability on blitzes, Brown can be an intriguing bounce-back candidate on the Raiders' new defense for the 2022 season.

