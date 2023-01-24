First-Year Raider Evaluations: Jayon Brown

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown made six starts in eight games for the Silver and Black this season.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown had himself a decent first year this season.

Drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft, Tennessee was all Brown had known in his five NFL seasons before he was signed by Las Vegas last March as an unrestricted free agent.

Brown made his way to becoming a full-time starter for Tennessee in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before he went down due to an elbow injury that ended his 2020 campaign.

In 2021, he returned to only make six starts in 10 games.

This season with Las Vegas, Brown made six starts in eight games.

His presence was most felt early on in the season when Brown recorded five, 12 and five combined tackles in Weeks 1, 2 and 3, respectively. He started in both Week 2 and Week 3.

In Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, Brown would take 30 defensive snaps but came away with nothing to show for it.

Brown wouldn't play again until his start in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts when he recorded eight combined tackles and a fumble recovery.

Then Brown went on to start the following three weeks, but wouldn't see a down for the rest of the season after undergoing a hand injury that resulted in his placement on the injured reserved list.

Brown finished the 2022 season with 45 combined tackles, a fumble recovery, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit.

When healthy, the veteran linebacker can be a positive addition to mix in with a solid linebacker room.

