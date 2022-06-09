Raiders Sign Free-Agent TE Jesper Horsted

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free-agent tight end Jesper Horsted.

On Tuesday, the Raiders announced the signing of the promising tight end and were able to have him on the field that day to perform during the team's minicamp.

The 25-year-old tight end joins the Silver and Black after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2019-21).

Horsted, who originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Princeton, would make the practice squad in his first year with the team before eventually getting elevated to the active roster.

Horsted would appear in 13 career games with one start for Bears, and along the journey, he recorded 10 receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2019, Horsted would end up appearing in six games, starting in one , while catching eight passes for 87 yards and adding a single touchdown that season.

After showing positive glimpses his rookie year, he would spend all of 2020 on the practice squad.

In 2021, he earned another opportunity to show his skills on the main roster and was showing a promising chemistry with the Bears rookie QB, but was underutilized in the offense.

He would appear in seven games last season, recording two receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns for the entire year. A two-yarder in their week five win against the Raiders and an 11-yard touchdown catch in week 15.



The Bears would tender him in March, before deciding to officially bring him back on a one-year deal.

He was waived by the Bears in May with a failed physical designation, and claimed tight end Rysen John off waivers from the New York Giants to replace him.

A native of Shoreview, Minn., Horsted played collegiately at Princeton, where he set career program records for receptions (196) and touchdowns (28). As a senior in 2018, he earned first-team All-Ivy League honors after catching 72 passes for 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He joins a crowded tight end group with Darren Waller atop the depth chart, Fabian Moreau, Jacob Hollister, Nick Bowers, and Cole Fotheringham.

Tight end Travis Koontz was also part of the group, but was waived after the Raiders signed their rookie fourth-round pick, running back Zamir White.

The Raiders are getting a promising tight end, who’s untapped potential can pay off if given an opportunity. Only time will tell if he makes the cut on either the active roster or stays on the practice squad this season.

