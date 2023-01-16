Jim Plunkett Recognized as Part of Very Exclusive Class

Power Poll NFL listed Raiders legend Jim Plunkett as one of the best Super Bowl winning quarterbacks to have not been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Power Poll NFL sends out weekly polls to media members and other figures associated with the NFL to vote on given topics.

Raider Maven's editor and publisher, Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., is one of the panel voters.

One of the polls in Friday's edition was the following:

"Not including QBs who are not yet eligible for Hall of Fame consideration like Brady, Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger, who was the best quarterback to win a Super Bowl still without a bust in Canton? (And quarterbacks before the Super Bowl era don’t count.)"

Among the five options to choose from was Raiders legend Jim Plunkett, who led the Silver and Black to two of their three Super Bowl titles and won MVP of Super Bowl XV.

The other options were former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, former Washington Redskins (now Commanders) quarterbacks Joe Theismann and Doug Williams.

Of the five choices, Plunkett came in a close second place in the results with 34 percent of votes.

The winner was Simms, who received 38 percent of the votes.

Plunkett played eight seasons with the Raiders and is the franchise's fifth all-time leading passer with 12,665 yards.

