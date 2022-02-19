Raiders Season Review: Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders safety showed slight improvements but still had an up and down season last year.

When it comes to the skill-set of Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, fans and analysts alike know what he does well.

The third-year former first round pick has always been at his best playing downhill and being aggressive.

Abram was the second leading tackler on the Raiders last season next to Linebacker Denzel Perryman, being the only two to finish with 100 or more total tackles for the season.

Abram also saw his Pro Football Focus rating increase by 20 points from 2020 to 2021, and rated well in rushing the passer.

The problem with that is the increase came with him still being rated well below average, finishing as PFF's 75th- ranked safety.

Abram was close to average as a run defender, but it's in coverage where hehas continued to struggle in his young NFL career.

He placed in the same PFF ranking in coverage, having only one interception last season and four pass breakups.

Abram allowed more than 79 percent of passes that targeted him in coverage to be completed, giving up a 112 passer rating.

While he did play in one more game as compared to last season, Abram gave up nearly 100 more yards in coverage and three more touchdowns.

There are health issues to still consider with Abram too, as he missed all but one game in his rookie season and has missed three games each of the last two seasons.

It might be fair to wonder at this point if Abram can be anything more than a one-dimensional player, and his future with the Raiders could depend on if he can improve at all in coverage.

