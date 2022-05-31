Raiders Bounce-Back Candidate #2: Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is in danger of riding the bench during the 2022 season.

It could already be said that the writing's on the wall regarding safety Johnathan Abram and his future with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That's what can be inferred after the team's new regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler made the decision not to pick up Abram's fifth-year option on his contract.

It probably isn't seen as a surprise, though, considering the highs and lows that Abram has gone through with his play.

Missing essentially his entire rookie season due to injuries didn't do Abram any favors, but even when he's been healthy, Abram often hasn't given much better than replacement level-play.

While he finished with a career-high 116 total tackles last season, Abram only finished with a grade of 56.9 from Pro Football Focus.

It was the best rating he's got in his career so far, which still places him well below average among safeties.

The main culprit has been his coverage ability, as Abram gave up a quarterback rating of 112 when targeted in coverage last season.

Even with the Raiders moving him closer to the line of scrimmage, it hasn't done much to inspire confidence in Abram's development.

That's why this upcoming season is so important for him, not just to give the Raiders a reason to re-sign him, but to show he can be more than an average, one-dimensional player.

It's likely he's going to have to earn that opportunity the hard way, as the Raiders are going to have plenty of competition at safety.

Trevon Moehrig should have one spot locked up, which leaves Abram to battle against Duron Harmon and Tyree Gillespie for the other.

Harmon in particular could be a favorite with his experience producing in New England Patriots-style defenses for the majority of his career.

All Abram can do is embrace it and use the motivation to prove to the Raiders' new brass that he belongs to his advantage.

The Raiders need to see improvements from their defense to have a chance in a loaded AFC West, and Abram finally living up to his first-round draft slot can only help.

