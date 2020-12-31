Gruden: “Analytics Say That Was a Great Move”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden cities analytics on why he decided to knee on third and goal last weekend.

Like it or not, analytics have become a fundamental role in operating a modern NFL team.

Coaches and general managers look at the numbers to make many of their decisions.

With 2020 coming to an end in hours, let me say quickly.

It’s not all about all the numbers.

I have repeated this over and over again this season and won’t stop repeating this.

The numbers really tell one side of the story.

Analytics doesn’t show a momentum shift. It doesn’t show the true story of the game.

How many times did you watch a game and the scoreline didn’t tell the entire story of the game?

Ultimately, as head coach of any franchise, it’s their responsibility. While the numbers may have said kneeing on third down and kicking a field goal is almost a sure win, the numbers don’t consider the struggling defense, the interim defensive coordinator, or the injured players.

Analytics is only one part of the story.

Head coach Jon Gruden says it’s the worst play he’s ever been associated with.

“I have a regret because we lost the game on the most horrific play I’ve ever been associated with,” Gruden said. “We study analytics. People think we don’t study analytics, but we study analytics. Analytics say that was a great move. That’s way analytics don’t know anything either.”

“You have 19 seconds left with no timeouts at the minus-25-yard line. For us to not get off the field with a victory, it’s a shame, it’s a disgrace and it’s a reflection of me only. We have to do a lot better job than that.”

A lot better job to me is analyzing the numbers and pairing them up with the reality. The numbers show the probability, the ideal scenario. But nothing is 100% in life.

Stop relying on analytics even when it's the blatantly obvious play. Coaches get paid millions to make split-second decisions that can quite literally make or break their season.

