Inconsistency Has Been an Issue

Las Vegas Raiders players have missed consistently this season, which has been an issue.

Inconsistency.

It’s something all of us want to leave in 2020.

COVID-19 has affected everyone, including the Raiders, in a significant way.

While not an excuse, this season, the Raiders have struggled to maintain consistency on the field.

Players have missing right and left from injuries, COVID-19, among others.

And it’s not just the Raiders that have been hit hard by it.

“Well, it’s pretty obvious. I think I speak for most coaches in the NFL, there’s been a lot of units that have been hit by the virus, hit by injuries, hit by inactivity and it’s a bad combination,” Gruden said. “We like our young team, we like our young players. It did hurt us. In regards to your first question, I don’t think Ferrell will play this week. I’d be surprised if he does.

“We don’t know, really, the status of our COVID players – [Daryl] Worley, Erik Harris. We’re hopefully that they’ll come back. Jim O’Neil, our secondary coach, we’re hoping that he can come back. Taver Johnson, another secondary coach, we’re hoping he can come back. We think Nick Kwiatkoski might come back late in the week. We’re hopeful on Nick Morrow. We have to wait and see whether they pass their tests and we handle protocols properly. I’ll have to update you here later in the week.”

As Gruden mentioned, it’s not just players either. Coaches are missing from the sideline, some of who are fundamental in motivating and keeping players in check during a game.

Either way, consistency has been something the Raiders organization has struggled to find the past couple of years.

They need to find it and maintain it, starting this weekend against the Broncos.

