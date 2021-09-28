Jon Gruden Makes Ball Distribution Clear

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has made it clear that the offense's success lies in distributing the ball to multiple receivers.

For the first three weeks of the regular season, as the Las Vegas Raiders have shown, they are the most effective when distributing the ball to multiple receivers.

This season, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has thrown to at least seven receivers in each game.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has confirmed that this is in line with the Silver and Black’s game plan.

"That's always been the goal and to have balance as well,” Gruden said. “Not just throwing it to different people but being able to turn and hand it off to somebody that can do something.”

“We had some balance yesterday, which helped us win that game, but we have a lot of confidence in our receiving corps.”

“They may be young, but they're talented, they're reliable, they're tough and they're versatile."

I’ve already talked about both wide receivers Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III and how they are settling in well in year 2.

Then there’s a tight end, Darren Waller, alongside wide receiver Hunter Renfrow who adds to the mix.

Gruden has made it clear that the ball distribution will remain this way at least for the near future.

And it should. The Silver and Black have been the most successful when doing so.

