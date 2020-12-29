With back-to-back seasons with same results, what in the world is going on Las Vegas?

The second half of the season has been too far of a familiar storyline for Raider Nation.

The Raiders were 6-4, looking like they were going to clinch the playoffs after heading into the “easy part” of their schedule.

With a week left in the regular season, the Silver and Black are 7-8. A win against the Broncos in Week 17 would only improve the Raiders to a .500 win rate for the season.

So, what in the world is happening in Las Vegas?

Clearly, a huge area for issues has been the Raiders defense. Las Vegas had finally seen enough when defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired a couple of weeks back.

Injuries have been a struggling point for the Raiders all season long. Frankly, it’s been a continuation of last year.

It seems as when someone gets healthy, someone else goes down.

Then there’s the entire tackle with COVID-19.

Players have been fined right and left; a six-round draft pick was stripped by the NFL for multiple COVID-19 violations.

There was a span of over 25 days where at least one Raiders was on the COVID-19 list.

Whilst in no way shape or form are these excuses the Silver and Black can sit on and mope during their off-season, systematically something is going in Las Vegas.

A new fresh defensive coordinator will help. It’s evidently clear the Raiders need pass rushers and effective safeties.

The linebackers will get looked at again.

From Raider Nation’s perspective, it’s super frustrating. But a little reading through the lines tells fans exactly what’s going on in Las Vegas.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1