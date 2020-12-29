NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+
Search

What’s Going On In Las Vegas?

With back-to-back seasons with same results, what in the world is going on Las Vegas?
Author:
Publish date:

The second half of the season has been too far of a familiar storyline for Raider Nation.

The Raiders were 6-4, looking like they were going to clinch the playoffs after heading into the “easy part” of their schedule.

With a week left in the regular season, the Silver and Black are 7-8. A win against the Broncos in Week 17 would only improve the Raiders to a .500 win rate for the season.

So, what in the world is happening in Las Vegas?

Clearly, a huge area for issues has been the Raiders defense. Las Vegas had finally seen enough when defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired a couple of weeks back.

Injuries have been a struggling point for the Raiders all season long. Frankly, it’s been a continuation of last year.

It seems as when someone gets healthy, someone else goes down.

Then there’s the entire tackle with COVID-19.

Players have been fined right and left; a six-round draft pick was stripped by the NFL for multiple COVID-19 violations.

There was a span of over 25 days where at least one Raiders was on the COVID-19 list.

Whilst in no way shape or form are these excuses the Silver and Black can sit on and mope during their off-season, systematically something is going in Las Vegas.

A new fresh defensive coordinator will help. It’s evidently clear the Raiders need pass rushers and effective safeties.

The linebackers will get looked at again.

From Raider Nation’s perspective, it’s super frustrating. But a little reading through the lines tells fans exactly what’s going on in Las Vegas.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

USATSI_14350086_168390101_lowres (3)
News

What’s Going On In Las Vegas?

USATSI_15363766_168390101_lowres
The Black Hole+

Raiders Defense Reverted in Crunch Time to Mediocrity

USATSI_15366880_168390101_lowres
News

How the 2020 Season Went Wrong for the Raiders

USATSI_15366845_168390101_lowres
News

Gruden: "I Thought He (Derek Carr) Did All He Could Do"

USATSI_15363723_168390101_lowres
News

Recap from Raiders 26-25 Loss to the Dolphins

USATSI_15363124_168390101_lowres
The Black Hole+

It’s Obvious Where the Las Vegas Raiders Need to Invest

USATSI_15363647_168390101_lowres
The Black Hole+

Improved Raiders Defense Collapses in Loss to Miami

Allegiant Stadium
The Black Hole+

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Game Thread

Tua Tagovailoa
The Black Hole+

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Dolphins