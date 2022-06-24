Jon Gruden's Attorney Speaks on Roger Goodell's Testimony

Former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL progressed on Wednesday when his legal team criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his testimony on Capitol Hill.

The following is an issued statement from Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner on Wednesday:

"It was apparent from Commissioner Roger Goodell's testimony today that the NFL is still resisting actual accountability and is only willing to be selectively transparent. In the Jon Gruden lawsuit, the Nevada court comprehensively rejected the NFL and Commissioner Goodell's attempt to compel arbitration and conceal their conduct from the public. If they do appeal, we welcome the opportunity for the Nevada Supreme Court to issue a published opinion confirming the ruling and invalidating the NFL Constitution and the unfair arbitration provisions that the NFL has hidden behind for so long. Jon Gruden's fight matters to many more people than just himself and real accountability won't exist until the NFL's misconduct stops being addressed behind closed doors."

This followed Goodell's Wednesday testimony before the House Oversight Committee when he backed up the NFL's decision to not release a written report that would detail findings on Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders.

The accusation of inappropriate conduct in the workplace that has been held against Snyder goes hand-in-hand with Gruden's lawsuit, as the leaked emails relating to both parties were gathered together.

Gruden and his team are suing Goodell and the NFL for leaking his emails last October, which led to his resignation. His lawsuit hit a crucial point last month when it was ruled the case could proceed in open court.

