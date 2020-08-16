Jacobs: “A Lot of Yards I Left on the Table”

Last year, Josh Jacobs proved to the Raiders that he has the talent to be their starting running back.

In 13 games, he had 242 carries for 1,150 yards, good for eighth in the NFL. He averaged just under five yards per carry and booked seven touchdowns.

But when talking to the media on Wednesday, Jacobs said his play last year wasn’t to the best of his ability.

“A lot of yards I left on the table,” Jacobs told reporters on Wednesday. “If I would grade it, I would say a B.”

Sure, he wasn’t playing to the full potential Jacobs showcased at Alabama. But at the same time, all of the blame can’t lie on Jacobs.

Last season, in Week 7 at Green Bay, Jacobs injured his shoulder trucking Packers safety Adrian Amos. He would play the rest of the season with a bum shoulder.

Jacobs pushed himself despite the shoulder injury for the rest of the season. Considering this, it’s pretty remarkable what he accomplished during his rookie season.

In addition to rushing, Jacobs had 20 receptions for a total of 166 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per reception.

But that’s not enough. He wants more.

“My goal is to catch at least 60 balls this year,” Jacobs said.

Having an additional pass-option ready to go on a moments notice via an audible allows versatility and flexibility in the offense, especially for a running back where he’s usually expected to make blocks and rush the ball.

If Jacobs adds receiving as a regular go-to for the Raiders playbook, defenses will have to adjust to cover Jacobs, allowing not only him but for the rest of his teammates to get open down the field.

Jacobs left some yards on the table last season. This year, it’s time to leave it all on the field.

